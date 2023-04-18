Paramount+ announced Tuesday that its Star Trek: Section 31 project is now a movie. Michelle Yeoh reprises her role from Star Trek: Discovery.

Section 31 was originally in development as a spinoff series for Yeoh. This year's Best Actress Oscar Winner plays Philippa Georgiou, now on a mission for a secret division of Starfleet.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement that Yeoh had the idea for a spinoff even before Discovery began. Yeoh said she is "beyond thrilled" to reprise her role.

"To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams," Yeoh said. "Until then: Live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

Section 31 begins production later this year. No release date has been set.

Star Trek: Picard ends its three season run Thursday. Star Trek: Discovery airs its final season next year.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 returns this summer and has already been renewed for Season 3. Paramount+ has also announced the series Star Trek :Starfleet Academy.

Animated series Lower Decks and Prodigy also continue.