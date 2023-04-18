Michelle Yeoh's 'Star Trek: Section 31' is now a movie
UPI News Service, 04/18/2023
Paramount+ announced Tuesday that its Star Trek: Section 31 project is now a movie. Michelle Yeoh reprises her role from Star Trek: Discovery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Section 31 was originally in development as a spinoff series for Yeoh. This year's Best Actress Oscar Winner plays Philippa Georgiou, now on a mission for a secret division of Starfleet.
Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement that Yeoh had the idea for a spinoff even before Discovery began. Yeoh said she is "beyond thrilled" to reprise her role.
"To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams," Yeoh said. "Until then: Live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"
Section 31 begins production later this year. No release date has been set.
Star Trek: Picard ends its three season run Thursday. Star Trek: Discovery airs its final season next year.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 returns this summer and has already been renewed for Season 3. Paramount+ has also announced the series Star Trek :Starfleet Academy.
Animated series Lower Decks and Prodigy also continue.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.