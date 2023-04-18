Reasonable Doubt will return for a second season on Hulu.

Executive producer Kerry Washington confirmed Monday that Hulu renewed the legal drama series for Season 2.

Washington shared a TikTok video that showed her "pass" on new ideas for her previous projects, including Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere. When Reasonable Doubt Season 2 was suggested, Washington reacted with "smash."

"Ready to SMASH. Season 2 of #ReasonableDoubtHulu here we gooooooo," she captioned the post.

Reasonable Doubt hails from Hulu and Onyx Collective and is created by Raamla Mohamed. The series follows Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a defense attorney at a prestigious Los Angeles law firm.

McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Thaddeus J. Mixon, Aderinsola Olabode and Michael Ealy also star.

Deadline said that Morris Chestnut (The Best Man, The Resident) will join Season 2 as a series regular. The actor will play Corey Cash, "a charming, media-savvy defense attorney who often represents the underdogs."

Reasonable Doubt premiered on Hulu in September 2022.