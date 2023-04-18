Paramount+ announced Tuesday that a feature-length documentary about singer Wynonna Judd is coming to the streaming service on April 26. Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah premieres April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hell and Hallelujah follows Judd as she embarks on "The Judds: The Final Tour" following the death of her mother, Naomi. Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30, 2022.

Naomi and Wynonna sang together as The Judds. Wynonna also enjoyed a solo career as Naomi had.

The documentary also features Wynonna in private on her farm processing the grief of losing her mother. Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood also appear in the documentary.

"It's real and it's raw," Wynonna Judd said in a statement. "It's celebration and sadness. It's all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life.

"I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful."

Wynonna's sister, actor Ashley Judd, has also written and spoken out about mental health struggles in the Judd family.

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah will premiere internationally on July 19. CMT will also air CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on April 29.