Michelle Obama dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.

The former first lady answered numerous questions in "The Colbert Questionert," which is intended to help Colbert -- and the audience -- get to know her better on a personal level.

She revealed her favorite sandwich is grilled cheese, favorite action movies are Jumanji and Black Panther, admitted she needs to get rid of some of her clothes, said she thinks snakes are the scariest animal and that she doesn't ask celebrities for autographs.

When Colbert asked what happens when we die, she replied: "We go to Heaven. Well, I do."

"I'll miss you," Colbert quipped. "Think of me. Put in a good word for me."

She also said she prefers the window seat on an airplane and her favorite smell is her husband, former president, Barack Obama

If she could only pick one song to listen to forever it would be Stevie Wonder's "As" and if she had to describe the rest of her life in five words it would be "Family, friends in the sun."