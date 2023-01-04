Ana de Armas says she's "in pain" after filming stunts for the John Wick spinoff.

The 34-year-old actress discussed working with Keanu Reeves on the new film Ballerina during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

De Armas will play Rooney, a ballet dancer seeking revenge for the murder of her family. The character was previously portrayed by Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

On The Tonight Show, De Armas said filming with Reeves has been an "awesome" experience but said the stunts have left her battered and bruised.

"We've been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I'm in pain," she said. "You know, my body, my back. Everything hurts. I'm complaining. I'm sore. I'm bruised."

De Armas previously appeared in the James Bond movie No Time to Die but said Ballerina has been more demanding.

"Bond was 15 minutes. This is a whole movie. Another level," the actress said. "But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts. And I'm like -- I can't complain anymore. I'm done. Because he is doing it!"

"He truly is the best," she added of Reeves, saying that the actor "never" complains.

De Armas is known for playing Marilyn Monroe in the recent film Blonde and is nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance.