Double Oscar winner Christoph Waltz's new comedic-thriller series, The Consultant, is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 24.

All eight episodes of the show will be available at that time.

The adaptation of Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name co-stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O'Grady and Aimee Carrero.

"When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question ... including their lives," a press release from the streaming service said Tuesday.

Servant scribe Tony Basgallop is the show's creator, showrunner and executive producer.