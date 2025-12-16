"We've known them for many, many years, and we were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news," Michelle Obama said.
"Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to have," she added.
"What they have always been are passionate people. In a time when there's not a lot of courage going on, they were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about and they cared about their family and they cared about this country and they cared about fairness and equity. And that is the truth. I do know them."
