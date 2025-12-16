Former first lady Michelle Obama says she and her husband, ex-President Barack Obama, were supposed to see Rob and Michele Reiner on the day they died, allegedly at the hands of their son, Nick.

The beloved Stand By Me and The Princess Bride filmmaker and his wife were found by their daughter, Romy, stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday.

Nick was arrested in connection with the homicides.

Michelle Obama reflected on her long friendship with the Reiners when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday.

"We've known them for many, many years, and we were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news," Michelle Obama said.

"Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to have," she added.

"What they have always been are passionate people. In a time when there's not a lot of courage going on, they were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about and they cared about their family and they cared about this country and they cared about fairness and equity. And that is the truth. I do know them."