Writer-director Edgar Wright's The Running Man remake was released on digital platforms to buy or rent Tuesday.

Paramount Home Entertainment said 2 1/2 hours of bonus content -- such as commentary from Wright and in-world commercials -- is included in the download.

Released in theaters Nov. 14, the futuristic action picture stars Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Sean Hayes, Katy O'Brian, Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin.

"The Running Man is a fun, unhinged deadly game show where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward," a synopsis said.

"Working class Ben Richards (Powell) is coerced into the competition by the show's ruthless producer (Brolin). Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into a fan favorite -- and a threat to the entire system."