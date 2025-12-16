"The Running Man is a fun, unhinged deadly game show where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward," a synopsis said.
"Working class Ben Richards (Powell) is coerced into the competition by the show's ruthless producer (Brolin). Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into a fan favorite -- and a threat to the entire system."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.