Evil, Person of Interest and Lost alum Michael Emerson is set to join his real-life wife Carrie Preston on Elsbeth.

Emmy Award-winner Emerson will play a recurring role on The Good Wife spin-off beginning Dec. 12 with an episode airing on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+

He will play Judge Milton Crawford, whom the networks described as "a haughty, soft-spoken and bespectacled man from an old New England family of public servants who sees his place in the nation's elite as a birthright."

The news was announced Sunday at New York Comic Con.

"Elsbeth stars Emmy Award-winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD," said a synopsis for the show that co-stars Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson.

Emerson and Preston have been married since 1998.