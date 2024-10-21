Rap icon Missy Elliott and Only Murders in the Building actress Eva Longoria are set to receive the National Medal of the Arts at a gala in Washington on Monday.

Also expected to be honored are musicians Flaco Jimenez, Herbert I. Ohta and Queen Latifah , as well as Broadway star Idina Mendel, and filmmakers Ken Burns, Spike Lee and Steven Spielberg

The National Endowment for the Arts medals will be presented by U.S. President Joe Biden at a private ceremony at the White House, which will be followed by a reception.

"The arts enrich our lives, helping us to ask questions, imagine new possibilities, and create community," National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson said in a statement Monday.

"The NEA is pleased to join President Biden in congratulating the 2022 and 2023 National Medal of Arts recipients whose curiosity, creativity, hard work, and dedication have inspired and touched so many in our country and around the globe."