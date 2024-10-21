The National Endowment for the Arts medals will be presented by U.S. President Joe Biden at a private ceremony at the White House, which will be followed by a reception.
"The arts enrich our lives, helping us to ask questions, imagine new possibilities, and create community," National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson said in a statement Monday.
"The NEA is pleased to join President Biden in congratulating the 2022 and 2023 National Medal of Arts recipients whose curiosity, creativity, hard work, and dedication have inspired and touched so many in our country and around the globe."
