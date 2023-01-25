The Walking Dead and Southland alum Michael Cudlitz confirmed on social media that he has been cast as Lex Luthor on The CW series, Superman & Lois.

"Holy Crap !!! ....... Cannot wait to join this amazing cast," Cudlitz, 58, tweeted Tuesday, along with a link to a media report about his next gig.

EW.com broke the news Tuesday that Cudlitz will be playing the DC Comics supervillain in Season 3 of Superman & Lois.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch play the title characters in the action drama.

The third season is set to kick off on March 14.

"Clark and Lois are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating 'the secret' can be," the network said in a synopsis.

"Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough."