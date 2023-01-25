Shemar Moore is a new dad.

The 52-year-old actor recently welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon.

Moore shared the news Tuesday in a statement through his rep to People.

"Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," the rep said.

Moore confirmed the birth on Instagram.

"Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!" he wrote.

Dizon also has a daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop, and a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

Moore announced on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month that he was expecting his first child. He shared the news ahead of the three-year anniversary of his mother's death.

"I'm Shemar Moore , 52 1/2 years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he said. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

Moore is known for playing Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds. He now portrays Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on the CBS series S.W.A.T.