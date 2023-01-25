Harvard University's famed acting troupe, Hasty Pudding Theatricals, has selected White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge and Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk as its Woman and Man of the Year for 2023.

Coolidge, the 73rd artist to earn the group's coveted Woman of the Year title, is scheduled to lead a parade through the streets of Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass., on Feb. 4.

After that, she is expected to take part in a celebratory roast, be presented with her Pudding Pot award at Farkas Hall and attend the opening night of the theater company's 174th production, Cosmic Relief.

"We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of Legally Blonde. Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding," Man & Woman of the Year Coordinator Maya Dubin said in a statement.

"We know she'll fit right into the Pudding's musical spectacular, though she'll still have to earn her Pudding Pot on stage."

Odenkirk, the troupe's 56th Man of the Year, is also set to be comically roasted at an event on Feb. 2. He will receive a Pudding Pot and take in a preview performance of Cosmic Relief.

"When choosing our 2023 Man of the Year, I immediately knew we better call Bob Odenkirk," producer Aidan Golub said.

"We're cooking up a lot of surprises to celebrate Mr. Odenkirk's contributions to the world of comedy both in front of and behind the camera."

