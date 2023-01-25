Model, businesswoman and reality TV personality Paris Hilton announced on Instagram that she has welcomed her first child, a son.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You are already loved beyond words," Hilton captioned Tuesday's photo of her holding her infant's tiny hand in her own manicured one.

The post has already gotten more than 1 million "likes" and comments from some of Hilton's celebrity friends.

"Congratulations!!!" wrote Lindsay Lohan, adding heart and praying hands emojis, while Naomi Campbell said: "Congratulations to you both, biggest blessing."

"Huge news!!! Congrats mama," said Teresa Palmer.

Hilton confirmed to People.com that she and her husband Carter Reum, both 41, recently became parents to the child, who was born via surrogate.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told the publication.

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The child's name has not been publicly disclosed yet.

Hilton married married author and entrepreneur Reum in 2021.