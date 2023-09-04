Sunday's Metallica concert in Glendale, Ariz., was canceled after lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID.

"We're very sorry to report that tomorrow's scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as unfortunately Covid has caught up with James," the heavy metal band announced on its website Saturday.

"We're extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused for you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 no repeat weekend in Glendale next Saturday."

There was no immediate word on how the 60-year-old musician is feeling.

All tickets for Sept. 3 will be honored on Sept. 9.