Glee and American Horror Story alum Lea Michele has wrapped up her year-long run in the revival of the Broadway musical, Funny Girl, a job she is calling "the role of a lifetime."

"Thank you for all the love and support. This was truly the most extraordinary year and chapter of my life. I cannot wait for what's next," the 37-year-old artist posted on Instagram Sunday.

Lea Michele took over the role of Fanny Brice in September 2022 from Beanie Feldstein, who had been playing the iconic character since April 2022.

Barbra Streisand made the role famous in the original 1964 stage production and a subsequent film adaptation.

The musical includes the classic songs "Don't Rain on My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "People."