Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell is receiving hospice care at his home.

"Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time," Smash Mouth manager Robert Hayes said in a statement to CNN.

"We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

TMZ said Harwell, 56, long abused alcohol and had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, heart failure and Wernicke's encephalopathy.

UsMagazine.com said Harwell is now in the final stage of liver failure.

He reportedly is not expected to live for more than a week.

Smash Mouth is known for the early 2000s hits "All Star," "I'm a Believer" and "Walkin' on the Sun."

The band has continued to perform with new lead vocalist Zach Goode since Harwell retired in 2021.