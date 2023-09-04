Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- French novelist\/politician Francois Rene de Chateaubriand in 1768-- U.S. first lady Sarah Polk in 1803-- Architect Daniel Burnham in 1846-- Engineer\/inventor Lewis Latimer in 1848-- French composer Darius Milhaud in 1892-- Bandleader Jan Savitt in 1907-- Novelist\/essayist Richard Wright in 1908-- Radio news commentator Paul Harvey in 1918-- Actor Dick York in 1928-- Dancer\/actor Mitzi Gaynor in 1931 (age 92)-- Golf Hall of Fame member Raymond Floyd in 1942 (age 81)-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tom Watson in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Judith Ivey in 1951 (age 72)-- Comedian Damon Wayans in 1960 (age 63)-- Actor Noah Taylor in 1969 (age 54)-- Actor Richard Speight Jr. in 1969 (age 54)-- Actor Ione Skye in 1970 (age 53)-- Music producer Mark Ronson in 1975 (age 48)-- Actor Wes Bentley in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Max Greenfield in 1980 (age 43)-- Singer Beyonce Knowles Carter in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Whitney Cummings in 1982 (age 41)-- Comedian\/actor Kyle Mooney in 1984 (age 39)-- Singer James Bay in 1990 (age 33)-- Actor Talitha Bateman in 2001 (age 22)