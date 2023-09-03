Equalizer 3 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $34.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Barbie with $10.6 million, followed by Blue Beetle at No. 3 with $7.3 million, Gran Turismo at No. 4 with $6.6 million and Oppenheimer at No. 5 with $5.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem at No. 6 with $4.8 million, Bottoms at No. 7 with $3 million, Meg 2: The Trench at No. 8 with $2.9 million, Strays at No. 9 with $2.5 million and Talk to Me at No. 10 with $1.8 million.