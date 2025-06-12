Konami announced Thursday that a new multiplayer mode titled Fox Hunt is coming to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Konami showcased Fox Hunt and other new features coming to the game during the company's Press Start livestream event.

Fox Hunt is an original online battle mode and is not related to 2008's Metal Gear Online.

The mode sees players compete in a heightened game of hide and seek with items available to completely camouflage characters within the game's jungle setting.

"We challenged ourselves to make something unique that is more than just a shootout. We've used that back-and-forth tension of staying hidden or searching out the enemy to create an online experience unique to Metal Gear," Fox Hunt mode director Yu Sahara said.

Konami also showcased the game's Bomberman crossover mode that is coming exclusively to Xbox. The mode has players tracking down Bomberman and his friends within the jungle.

Players can also enjoy classic Bomberman gameplay using Metal Gear protagonist Snake. PlayStation gamers will have access to an Ape Escape crossover mode.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of 2004 classic Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater from acclaimed developer Hideo Kojima. The title is a prequel to the rest of the Metal Gear Solid series.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC on August 28.