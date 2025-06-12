Konami and developer Bloober Team announced on Thursday that a remake of the original Silent Hill video game from 1999 is in development.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The dense fog returns!" Bloober Team said on X alongside a short video featuring the game's logo and signature music.

"We are thrilled to announced that a Silent Hill remake project is in the works at Bloober Team, developed in close cooperation with our friends from Konami!" the developer continued.

Silent Hill is a survival horror game that was originally released for the PlayStation 1. The game launched the horror franchise that continues to this day.

Players took control of protagonist Harry Mason as he searches for his missing adopted daughter Cheryl in the creepy town of Silent Hill.

Bloober Team previously developed a critically-acclaimed remake of Silent Hill 2 that was released for PlayStation 5 and PC in October 2024.

Konami will next be releasing a new entry in the series titled Silent Hill F, which is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC on Sept. 25.

Silent Hill F follows new protagonist Hinako Shimizu, a high school student who must navigate a haunted version of 1960s Japan.