The West Wing alum Bradley Whitford is reuniting with former costar Allison Janney in the upcoming season of The Diplomat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitford will portray Todd Penn, who is married to President Grace Penn (Janney).

In a trailer released Thursday, viewers see the pair embrace.

"I love the show," Whitford, who also starred in The Handmaid's Tale, told Netflix's Tudum. "I was jealous of the writing on the show. I love Keri (Russell). I love Rufus (Sewell). And I hear Allison Janney is good at acting too. It's an amazing cast."

Season 3 was filmed in New York and London, and follows Kate's accusation that Penn is guilty of "hatching a terrorist plot" despite being the new "leader of the free world."

A specific release date has not yet been shared.