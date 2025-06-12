British actors Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young will star in the upcoming season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Prime Video announced the new cast members in a press release Thursday.

Richardson starred in the The Royal Shakespeare Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream, while Varla starred in A Little Life and Fun Home. Young is best known for his role in Don't Breathe 2.

Their roles have not yet been specified, but Richardson will be a regular in the fantasy series. Varla and Young have recurring roles, the press release states.

Prime Video previously announced that Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower and The Winter King series star Eddie Marsan are joining the Season 3 cast.

The sophomore season of the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit prequel shared the origin of the infamous rings.

Season 3 is now filming in Britain.