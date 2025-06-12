White Lotus actress Michelle Monaghan discussed what it was like filming a Tom Cruise kiss on her honeymoon when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

Monaghan, 49, shared the story after Fallon congratulated her on her upcoming 20th wedding anniversary to husband Peter White.

The couple's wedding coincided with Monaghan's filming for Mission: Impossible III.

"My husband's Australian, so we got married in Australia, actually and we didn't have time for a honeymoon because we had to start filming, I think, three days later, so we flew back to LA," she said.

She recalled receiving her call sheet and seeing that her first day would require her to film "an intimate scene with Tom Cruise."

"I was so nervous about it," Monaghan said. "I get up at 4 a.m., I dart out of the hotel, I forget my key, of course. And I go to work, and I proceed to have the best day with Tom and J.J. Abrams , our director."

When she arrived back at the hotel that evening, her husband said "brush your teeth and tell me all about it."

"He looked at me and he grabbed my arms and he goes, 'How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?'" she said. "... I married the right dude."

