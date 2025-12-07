She helped the cast celebrate the holidays, then appeared in numerous sketches where she played everything from a disgruntled UPS driver, to a lonely shopper who is overly grateful to get a free sample at the grocery, to a woman whose husband creates an awkward situation when he tried to get his friend group to commit to having supper together every Sunday.
The Bridesmaids, Gilmore Girls and Mike & Molly alum, 55, won an Emmy Award for the last time she guest hosted SNL in 2017.
She will soon be seen playing Patsy Ramsey in the true-crime story, Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey.
