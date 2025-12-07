Horror sequel, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend with $53 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Zootopia 2 with $43 million, followed by Wicked: For Good at No. 3 with $16.8 million, Jujutsu Kaisen at No. 4 with $10.2 million and Now You See Me: Now You Don't at No. 5 with $3.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair at No. 6 with $3.3 million, Eternity at No. 7 with $2.7 million, Hamnet at No. 8 with $2.3 million, Dhurandhar at No. 9 with $2 million and Predator: Badlands at No. 10 with $1.9 million.