The final season of the superhero action dramedy, The Boys, is set to premiere on Prime Video April 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's Homelander's world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a 'Freedom Camp.' Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force," a synopsis said.

"Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it."

Saturday's 2-minute preview has already gotten nearly 4 million views on YouTube.

Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Jesse T. Usher and Dominique McElligott.

The series is based on a comic series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

It last aired in July 2024.