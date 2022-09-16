Meghan McCain is going to be a mom of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old television personality is expecting her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Ben Domenech.

McCain shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of Liberty, her daughter with Domenech, coloring a picture that reads "Big Sister."

"We're all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy. Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter..." she captioned the post.

McCain thanked her followers for their well-wishes in a tweet Friday.

"Thank you for all the love, well wishes and kind words. On a personal note if you have any advice about transitioning from one child to two, I would love to hear it! (especially if you're in a home full of girls like we will be). xo," she wrote.

McCain and Domenech married in November 2017 and welcomed their daughter Liberty in September 2021. McCain experienced a miscarriage in 2019 prior to Liberty's birth.

"It's still emotional. I still think of it as the baby I couldn't had. It's very sad," McCain said on People's Me Becoming Mom podcast in January.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"The only thing that gives me peace and solace... I feel like that child is with my dad in the afterlife or in heaven," she added, referencing her late dad, John McCain. "But it's very hard."