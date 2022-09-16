South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the album Born Pink and a music video for the single "Shut Down" on Friday.

The "Shut Down" video shows the members of Blackpink show their style as they sing about shutting down the scene everywhere they go.

Born Pink also features the songs "Pink Venom," "Typa Girl," "Yeah Yeah Yeah," "Hard to Love," "The Happiest Girl," "Tally" and "Ready for Love." Blackpink released a single and music video for "Pink Venom" in August.

Born Pink is Blackpink's second full-length album after The Album, released in October 2020.

The group will promote the new album with the Born Pink world tour, which kicks off in Seoul, South Korea, in October. Blackpink added new North American shows to the tour this week.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2016.