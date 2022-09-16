Death Cab for Cutie took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ADVERTISEMENT

The rock band performed its song "Asphalt Meadows" during Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

"Asphalt Meadows" appears on Death Cab for Cutie's album of the same name. The group released the album and a visualizer video for "Asphalt Meadows" on Friday.

Asphalt Meadows is Death Cab for Cutie's 10th studio album and the group's first since Thank You for Today, released in August 2018.

"The day that for so long felt far away is finally here. Our new album is out, and we could not be more relieved and thankful," the band wrote Friday on Instagram.

"We made it. We found our way through a very dark time and have arrived with a record that is a reflection of everything we've done and everything still to come. We hope you love 'Asphalt Meadows' as much as we do - it belongs to you now. We can't wait to see you at all the shows ahead."

Death Cab for Cutie will promote Asphalt Meadows with a new North American tour that begins Sept. 22 in Madison, Wisc., and concludes Oct. 27 in Seattle, Wash.

The group was formed in 1997 and consists today of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae.