Noah Cyrus is back with new music.

The 22-year-old singer and actress released her debut studio album, The Hardest Part, and a music video for the song "I Just Want a Lover" on Friday.

In "I Just Want a Lover," Cyrus sings about searching for true love while dealing with liars and narcissists.

The Hardest Part also features the songs "Noah (Stand Still)," "Ready to Go," "Mr. Percocet," "Every Beginning Ends" featuring Benjamin Gibbard, "Unfinished," "My Side of the Bed," "I Burned LA Down" and "Loretta's Song."

The album is dedicated to Cyrus' grandmothers, Loretta Jean Finley and Ruth Ann Adkins.

"in loving memory of Loretta Jean Finley and Ruth Ann Adkins," Cyrus wrote on Instagram.

The Hardest Part is Cyrus' first full-length album. She previously released the EPs Good Cry (2018), The End of Everything (2020) and People Don't Change with PJ Harding (2021).

Cyrus is the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Trish Cyrus, and the sister of singer and actress Miley Cyrus.