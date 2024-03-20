Megan Thee Stallion is going on tour in 2024.

The 29-year-old rapper announced dates for her Hot Girl Summer tour on Wednesday.

The new tour will see Megan Thee Stallion perform across North America and Europe.

GloRilla will join as a special guest on select dates.

The Hot Girl Summer tour kicks off May 14 in Minneapolis and concludes July 27 in Washington.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I'm bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME," Megan Thee Stallion wrote on Instagram. "Get ready hotties it's about to be a timeeee. Can't wait to see y'all!"

Megan Thee Stallion had announced plans for the tour on Good Morning America in January.

Hot Girl Summer shares a name with Megan Thee Stallion's hit 2019 single featuring Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion most recently released "Hiss" and "Cobra," two singles from her forthcoming third studio album.