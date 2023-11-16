Bleecker Street announced Thursday that the romantic-comedy What Happens Later will be available for rent or purchase on video-on-demand retailers Nov. 28. Apple TV and Prime Video are among the services that will carry What Happens Later.

What Happens Later opened in theaters Nov. 3, Meg Ryan and David Duchovny star as former lovers reunited 25 years later during an airport layover.

Ryan also directed What Happens Later and co-wrote the screenplay, based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz.

Duchovny spoke with UPI about the appeal of exploring what love and romance looks like later in life. "This movie honors the passage of time and the different concerns that you have at different ages," Duchovny told UPI.

UPI's review also praised the film for exploring the rom-com tropes for adults in the aftermath of a relationship, rather than the courtship phase.