AMC, AMC+ and Acorn TV released the trailer for Monsieur Spade on Thursday. The series premieres Jan. 14.

Clive Owen plays detective Sam Spade. Spade is enjoying his retirement in Bozouls when his past from the Algerian War comes looking for him.

Now, Spade is back in action protecting a child in 1963. The series filmed on location in France.

Scott Frank and Tom Fontana created the limited series of six episodes. Frank also directs.

The show also stars Dean Winters, Alfre Woodard, Cara Bossom, Denis Menochet, Louise Bourgoin, Chiara Mastroianni, Stanley Weber, Matthew Beard, Jonathan Zaccai and Rebecca Root

Dashiell Hammett wrote the Spade novel The Maltese Falcon and four other short stories. Humphrey Bogart played Spade in the Maltese Falcon movie.

Ricardo Cortez, George Segal and Peter Falk also played Spade on screen. Owen currently stars in A Murder at the End of the World.