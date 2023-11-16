Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey announced on social media Thursday that his 32-year-old son, comedian Dex Carvey, has died of an accidental drug overdose.

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years," Carvey wrote in his statement.

"He was extremely talented at many things -- music, art, film making, comedy -- and pursued them all passionately," the grieving father said. "We will miss him forever."

Deadline reported that Dex's girlfriend called 911 Wednesday night after he apparently locked himself in the bathroom.

He was unresponsive when help arrived and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

TMZ said an autopsy has been conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office, but the cause won't be determined until toxicology test results are available.

Dana and his wife, Paula, also are the parents of 30-year-old Thomas.