Britbox released the trailer for its upcoming series Archie on Thursday. The ITV series premieres Dec. 7 with two episodes and two more Dec. 14.

Jason Isaacs portrays Cary Grant as an adult and Oaklee Pendergast plays the young actor who changed his name from Archie Leach to Grant. The show includes scenes of Grant filming movies like North by Northwest and Charade.

Archie also casts other Hollywood legends including Dyan Cannon (Laura Aikman), George Burns (Christian Lees), Doris Day (Alexandra Guelff), Mae West (Lolly Jones), Danny Kaye (David Keeling) and Fay Wray (Teddy Thomas).

Harriet Walter plays Cary's mother, Elise Leach. Dainton Anderson, Calam Lynch and Kara Tointon also star.

Isaacs and the real Cannon are among the executive producers along with Jennifer Grant and writer Jeff Pope. Jennifer is Cary's daughter and Cannon was married to Cary.