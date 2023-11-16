20th Century Studios released the first photo from The First Omen on Thursday. The film opens theatrically April 5.

Described as a "psychological thriller," The First Omen is a prequel to the Satanic horror franchise. There were four Omen movies from 1976 to 1991, and a remake released June 6, 2006 or 6/6/06. A TV series ran for one season in 2016 too.

The Omen films dealt with Damien Thorn, the antichrist. The prequel is about an American woman sent to the church in Rome who discovers the conspiracy to bring about the birth of the antichrist.

The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson and Bill Nighy. Arkasha Stevenson directs The First Omen.

Stevenson and Tim Smith wrote the screenplay from a story by Ben Jacoby. David Seltzer created the original Omen characters.