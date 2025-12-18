Meg Ryan has broken her silence regarding the death of her When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner.

Reiner, 78, was found stabbed to death, along with his wife, Michele, 70, in their Los Angeles home Sunday.

Their 32-year-old son, Nick, has been arrested and charged with their brutal slayings.

"Oh how we will miss this man...Thank you, Rob and Michelle, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter," Ryan, 64, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country. I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised... I don't know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace."

She also posted a photo of her dancing with Reiner on the set of 1989's When Harry Met Sally, which is widely regarded as one of the best romantic comedies in cinema history.

Reiner also acted in a supporting role in another Ryan classic, 1989's Sleepless in Seattle.