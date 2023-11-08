The new Mean Girls is written by Fey and directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne.
The cast includes Rice as Cady Heron, Rapp as Regina George, Fey as Ms. Norbury, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis Ian, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels and Busy Philipps as Mrs. George.
"New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika Vandanapu). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs," an official synopsis reads.
