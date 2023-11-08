The 2023 Country Music Association Awards will take place Wednesday in Nashville.

The 57th annual awards show will be held at Bridgestone Arena and air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Luke Bryan and retired football star Peyton Manning will co-host the event for the second consecutive year.

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Ashley McBryde and other artists will perform.

Lainey Wilson leads this year's nominees with nine nominations. Jelly Roll follows with five nominations, while Combs and Hardy have four nominations each.

How to watch

Participants

Country music singer Luke Bryan and retired football star Peyton Manning will co-host the ceremony. Bryan is a two-time Entertainer of the Year winner at the CMA Awards.

Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and other artists will perform.

Kenny Chesney, Shane McAnally, Alan Jackson and Zac Brown Band will perform a tribute to late singer Jimmy Buffet, whose posthumous album Equal Strain on All Parts was released last week.

Nominations

Lainey Wilson leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country.

Jelly Roll follows with five nominations, including New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Need a Favor."