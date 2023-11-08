Amazon is teasing the new film Candy Cane Lane.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the holiday comedy Wednesday featuring Eddie Murphy and Jillian Bell

Candy Cane Lane is written by Kelly Younger and directed by Reginald Hudlin, with Brian Grazer as producer. Murphy, Hudlin and Grazer previously collaborated on the 1992 film Boomerang.

The new movie stars Murphy as Chris, a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest.

"After Chris (Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Chris, his wife Carol ( Tracee Ellis Ross ) and their three children race against the clock to break Pepper's spell and save Christmas.

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the film in October.

Candy Cane Lane marks Murphy's first holiday film. The movie premieres Dec. 1.