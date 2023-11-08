Amazon is teasing The Boys Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video shared posters for the season Wednesday featuring Antony Starr as Homelander and Karl Urban as Billy Butcher.

The posters tease an election day victory for Homelander (Starr), who backed running mates Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) for president and vice president.

Homelander is seen standing triumphant as confetti rains down on him, while Butcher (Urban) is shown looking defeated while surrounded by balloons and confetti on the ground.

The posters confirm a 2024 premiere date for Season 4.

The Boys is based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series. The show follows the Boys, a group of vigilantes, as they work to take down a team of corrupt superheroes.

Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara and Nathan Mitchell also star.

The Boys was renewed for Season 4 in June 2022.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In addition, The Boys spinoff Gen V was renewed for a second season in October.