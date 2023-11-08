Apple TV+ is teasing the new special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the streaming event Wednesday featuring actress Hannah Waddingham.

Home for Christmas was recorded live at The Coliseum in London and will premiere Nov. 22. The one-hour special will see Waddingham perform beloved holiday classics and share anecdotes and memories about her own holiday experiences.

Special guests include Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., and Phil Dunster, along with the English National Opera, the London Gay Men's Chorus, The Fabulous Lounge Swingers and an 18-piece band.

Apple TV+ will release a companion album featuring every musical highlight from the special on music streaming platforms Nov. 22. "What Christmas Means to Me," performed by Waddingham, is available now.

Home for Christmas is produced by Done + Dusted and executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco. The special is directed by Hamish Hamilton.

Waddingham is known for playing Septa Unella on Game of Thrones and Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso.