South Korean singer Jungkook took to the stage on Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, performed songs from his debut solo album, Golden, during Wednesday's episode of the NBC morning talk show.

Jungkook serenaded fans with "Standing Next to You," "Seven" featuring Latto and "3D" featuring Jack Harlow.

The singer released a music video for "Standing Next to You" alongside Golden last week.

Golden also features the songs "Closer to You" featuring Major Lazer, "Yes or No," "Please Don't Change" featuring DJ Snake, "Hate You," "Somebody," "Too Sad to Dance' and "Shot Glass of Tears."

Jungkook performed "Standing Next to You" and gave an interview during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

The singer was among the big MTV Europe Music Awards winners, which were announced Sunday after the show was canceled.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group made its debut in 2013.