The 33-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her fiance, oil heir Brandon Davis.
Benson confirmed her pregnancy Monday while shopping with Davis at Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom. The mom-to-be posed for photos as she and Davis added items to their registry, People reported Tuesday.
Us Weekly confirmed the news.
"She's around the four month [mark] and so excited to be a mom," a source said. "Ashley's family is also thrilled for her."
Benson and Davis confirmed their engagement in July, with Davis calling Benson the "Love of my life."
