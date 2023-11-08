Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson is going to be a mom.

The 33-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her fiance, oil heir Brandon Davis.

Benson confirmed her pregnancy Monday while shopping with Davis at Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom. The mom-to-be posed for photos as she and Davis added items to their registry, People reported Tuesday.

Us Weekly confirmed the news.

"She's around the four month [mark] and so excited to be a mom," a source said. "Ashley's family is also thrilled for her."

Benson and Davis confirmed their engagement in July, with Davis calling Benson the "Love of my life."

The couple were first linked in January.

Benson previously dated rapper G-Eazy and model Cara Delevingne.

The actress played Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars and most recently starred in the Prime Video series Wilderness.