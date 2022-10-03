'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan
UPI News Service, 10/03/2022
AMC is giving a glimpse of the new series Mayfair Witches.
The network shared a teaser for the supernatural horror drama Sunday following the premiere of Interview with the Vampire. Both series are based on book series by late author Anne Rice.
Mayfair Witches is inspired by Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches series. The TV series follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the heir to a family of powerful witches.
