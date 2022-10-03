AMC is giving a glimpse of the new series Mayfair Witches.

The network shared a teaser for the supernatural horror drama Sunday following the premiere of Interview with the Vampire. Both series are based on book series by late author Anne Rice

Mayfair Witches is inspired by Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches series. The TV series follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the heir to a family of powerful witches.

Harry Hamlin, Jack Huston, Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, EllieJen Richards and Tongayi Chirisa also have roles.

The teaser introduces Daddario as Rowan, the thirteenth witch in her family line.

Daddario is known for playing Annabeth in the Percy Jackson films and Rachel in The White Lotus Season 1.

Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire are part of AMC's new Immortal Universe, based on Rice's works. The network acquired the rights to 18 books by Rice in June 2021.

AMC renewed Interview with the Vampire for Season 2 last week ahead of the show's series premiere.