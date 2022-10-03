Ed Sheeran is going on tour in 2023.The 31-year-old singer announced a new North American stadium tour, the Mathematics tour, on Monday.The Mathematics tour kicks off May 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas, and concludes Sept. 23 in Inglewood, Calif.Special guests include Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters.Tickets go on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for verified fans to begin Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales for American Express card members begin Oct. 12 at 12 p.m.Sheeran will promote the tour with performances Oct. 13 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Oct. 14 on Good Morning America.The tour supports his most recent album, =, released in October 2021.Here's the full list of dates for the Mathematics tour:May 6 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T StadiumMay 13 - Houston, Texas, at NRG StadiumMay 20 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James StadiumMay 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz StadiumJune 3 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial FieldJune 10 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife StadiumJune 17 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers CentreJune 24 - Landover, Md., at FedEx FieldJuly 1- Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette StadiumJuly 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Acrisure StadiumJuly 15 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford FieldJuly 22 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan StadiumJuly 29 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier FieldAug. 5 - Kansas City, Mo., at Geha Field at Arrowhead StadiumAug. 12 - Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank StadiumAug. 19 - Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile HighAug. 26 - Seattle, Wash., at Lumen FieldSept. 2 - Vancouver, B.C., at BC PlaceSept. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant StadiumSept. 16 - Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's StadiumSept. 23 - Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium