'Lady Chatterley's Lover' photos: Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell star in Netflix adaptation
UPI News Service, 10/03/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Lady Chatterley's Lover.
The streaming service shared photos for the romantic drama Monday featuring Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell.
Lady Chatterley's Lover is based on the D.H. Lawrence novel of the same name. The film centers on the romance between Lady Chatterley (Corrin), a married upper-class woman, and Oliver (O'Connell), a working-class man.
