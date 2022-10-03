Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Lady Chatterley's Lover.

The streaming service shared photos for the romantic drama Monday featuring Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell

Lady Chatterley's Lover is based on the D.H. Lawrence novel of the same name. The film centers on the romance between Lady Chatterley (Corrin), a married upper-class woman, and Oliver (O'Connell), a working-class man.

Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt and Faye Marsay also have roles.

Lady Chatterley's Lover is written by David Magee and directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. The film opens in select theaters Nov. 23 and starts streaming Dec. 2 on Netflix.