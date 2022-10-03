Marvel is giving a glimpse of the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The studio shared a trailer for the superhero film Monday featuring Letitia Wright Danai Gurira and Tenoch Huerta.

Wakanda Forever is a sequel to Black Panther (2018) and was filmed following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in the first film. Boseman died at age 43 in August 2020 and his role was not recast.

The trailer opens with T'Challa's family and the nation of Wakanda mourning T'Challa's death. The film will see Wakanda face off with the underwater kingdom of Talocan, ruled by Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

In addition, the preview introduces a new hero in the Black Panther suit, who appears to be a woman. The person is speculated to be Shuri (Wright), an inventor and T'Challa's sister.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters Nov. 11. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole.