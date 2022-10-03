Celebrity couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell wore fairytale-inspired costumes for their granddaughter Rani Rose's fourth birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawn, 76, shared a photo Sunday on Instagram of herself and Russell, 71, her longtime partner, sporting their costumes alongside Rani.

Rani is the daughter of Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, while Hudson is Hawn's daughter with Bill Hudson.

"Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose," Hawn captioned the post. "You are the real queen! I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!!"

Hudson, 43, posted more photos from the party on her own account.

"Our dreamy girl is 4 years today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today... the princess way #HAPPYBIRTHDAY," she wrote.

Hudson has two other children, sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 11, with Matt Bellamy.